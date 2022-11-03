New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday

Staring Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools will have to reduce their speeds to 20 mph.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7.

Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.

The Spokane Police Department (SPD) installed three new "photo speed cameras" on Bernard, Regal and Ray, and will start issuing tickets to the registered owner of a vehicle that exceeds the 20 miles per hour in school zones.

The cameras track your speed and are only active when the school zone lights are flashing. The end goal is to keep students safe.

The installation of the new cameras comes after members of Spokane’s City Council voted in support of School Zone Speed Safety Cameras after a student was critically injured by a speeding vehicle just blocks from an elementary school in 2014. A resolution passed in December of 2014 called for the placement of speed safety cameras in school zones and the installation of flashing signals.

A national survey found two-thirds of drivers exceed the posted speed limit in school zones during the 30-minute periods before and after classes. School zone speed safety cameras provide a constant enforcement presence that changes driver behavior for improved community road safety.

In 2021, speed-related crashes killed 206 people in Washington, with children being the most vulnerable. If a pedestrian is hit by a car driving at 20 miles per hour, he has a 90% chance of survival, but the survival rate drops to 50% if the pedestrian is hit at 30 miles per hour and 10-15% at 40 miles per hour.

