New Spokane campaign promotes pedestrian and traffic safety

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will start its "Neighbors Drive 25," a program that promotes pedestrian and traffic safety, beginning Thursday, March 24.

The "Neighbors Drive 25" program consists of yellow signs advising drivers of speed limits in neighborhood areas. The signs are given to people to put outside of their homes so that drivers can pay attention to their speed.

According to reports from the Spokane County Medical Examiner, there were 122 collisions involving pedestrians in Spokane County between 2018-2020, from which almost 80% resulted in severe injuries and 20% in deaths.

The "Neighbors Drive 25" program will kick off on Thursday at Spokane Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), located at Neva-Wood, 4705 N. Addison St, at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced during the event.

Attendees can pick up a Neighbors Drive 25 sign to display in their yard, and residents can also pick one up at a COPS Shop location, with a limit of one sign per household.

The money for the signs comes from Traffic Calming funds generated by tickets resulting from red-light and school-zone cameras.

“This marks an incredible opportunity for residents to help make Spokane neighborhoods safer and more livable,” Patrick Striker, Spokane COPS shops executive director said in a statement. “Get involved today and make your community safer.”