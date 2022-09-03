New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

Three new school zone cameras on the South Hill will start sending out warnings on Monday to drivers caught speeding.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3.

The cameras on Bernard, Regal, and Ray on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.

Cameras will operate during school hours when the school beacons are flashing.

After a warning period in October, actual tickets will start going out on November 1.

At that point, if you are caught speeding when the cameras are active, the ticket will not go on your record or get reported to insurance. But you will face a hefty fine. Depending on your speed, it can range from $217 to a maximum of $483.

