Spokane police investigating deadly pedestrian collision on Division St. downtown

The roadway is expected to be blocked from 2nd to Sprague for a few hours. Drivers should use the Monroe and Maple Street exits off the freeway for detours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person has died after being hit by a car on Division Street in downtown Spokane. Spokane police (SPD) are currently responding.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but eventually succumbed to their injuries. Major Crimes units are on their way to the scene.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

