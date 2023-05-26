10-year-old injured in crash between motorcycle and truck in Stevens County

WSP is investigating the crash at this time, which occurred near milepost 60 on Highway 231.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a truck that left a 10-year-old child injured on Highway 231 in Stevens County.

According to WSP, the crash happened near milepost 60. The 10-year-old child has been airlifted to Sacred Heart for treatment.

Police say the crash occurred when a truck with a trailer started to pass a motorcycle, which was carrying an adult and the ten-year-old child. When the two vehicles passed each other, the motorcycle drove into the trailer of the truck. The adult on the motorcycle was not airlifted.

Police say there are no criminal charges in this incident, but traffic violations will be enforced.

