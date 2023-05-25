Spokane city leaders secure $1.4 million for police academy upgrades

Council members said the renovation and expansion to the police academy was a top priority, but they said the funding was in doubt all session.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Editors note: The video above is from September 2022

The Spokane Police Academy could soon be seeing major upgrades. Councilmembers Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone teamed up with Senator Andy Billig, Representative Timm Ormsby, and Representative Marcus Riccelli to secure $1.4 million for the renovation and expansion to the city’s police academy.

Council member Betsy Wilkerson said, “Council Member Zappone and I recently toured the Spokane Police Academy and saw how badly it needed to be updated.” Wilkerson added, “We prioritized advocating for funding during the recent legislative session, and I am glad to see those efforts pay off. This funding will provide necessary additional basic law enforcement classes.”

Council members said the renovation and expansion to the police academy was a top priority, but they said the funding was in doubt all session.

Council member Zappone said, “After seeing the need to improve and expand the academy, we worked closely with our 3rd Legislative District representatives to ensure funding was acquired.” Zappone continued, “This facility provides training to prospective officers who will serve across the state, which is a necessary investment in the future of Spokane and the rest of Washington.”

The Spokane Police Department’s training center serves as a primary training center for SPD and other regional and state law enforcement agencies that may not have the resources or capacity to conduct updated law enforcement training.

WATCH RELATED: Governor Inslee announces locations of new police academies across Washington

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.