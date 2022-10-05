Road closures planned for I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene

Nighttime lane closures on I-90 over the next two months will collect data for a study to widen Interstate 90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Nighttime lane closures on I-90 over the next two months will collect data for a study to widen Interstate 90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene, as reported by our news partner, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Crews will focus on the section between Spokane Street and Northwest Boulevard, closing either a shoulder or lane in one direction at a time. Work will be done at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the first closure scheduled for Tuesday night (5/10/22).

“The closure will move along the stretch as work progresses, spanning approximately one-quarter to one-half mile in length at any given time,” ITD Project Manager Erika Bowen said.

Drivers are asked to be aware of closures, to slow down and move to the open lane.

With traffic conditions congested now and volumes expected to double by 2045, ITD is studying I-90 from the Washington state line to Coeur d’Alene to identify improvements, modernize the system, reduce crashes and save drivers' time. The study will evaluate needs and identify potential solutions like additional lanes and reconfigured interchanges to improve safety, capacity and mobility for current and future travel demands.

The work requiring this lane closure will investigate the pavement and foundations along the stretch using radar, drilling and other technologies to determine current surface conditions and the ability of the soil to support any potential new structures.

“Right now, we are collecting data to identify which improvements are needed and expect to bring options to the public this September,” Bowen said.

To learn more about the study and sign up for future updates, visit itdprojects.org/i90corridor.

This study is funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds. This deliberate investment of Leading Idaho TECM funds allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure in the CDA area that would otherwise take many years to build.