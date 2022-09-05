Fire badly damages north Spokane home

Dozens of firefighters responded to a house fire overnight in Spokane near East Lacrosse Avenue and North Lidgerwood Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire tore through a house in north Spokane early Monday morning. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire on East Lacrosse Avenue, just west of North Division Street. This is also, several blocks south of Northtown Mall.

KREM 2 crews on the scene reported seeing damage to the roof of the house as well as a fence. Smoke was still coming from the roof around 5 a.m. but it appeared the flames were under control.

At least nine engines responded to the fire. Firefighters appeared to have kept it contained to the one house.

We are working to get more information about the condition of the people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters blocked off some streets in the area while they battled the fire.

This is developing news. We will update the story as we get more information.