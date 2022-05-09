Spokane Farmers' Market kicking off May 14

The market is back this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week through the end of October at 20 West Fifth Ave. in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Farmers' Market kicks off Saturday, May 14, with various local vendors and fresh products.

This Saturday, the market is back from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October once per week at 20 W. Fifth Ave. in downtown Spokane. As in previous years, an additional market on Wednesdays will be added to the lineup starting June 8.

The Spokane Farmers’ Market Association first started in 1998. Its mission is to create a vibrant market that increases equitable access to fresh, healthy food grown on local farms and to provide education regarding the importance of local agriculture and nutrition to the Spokane community.

"The market gives the unique opportunity for patrons to interact with the people that grew, baked, or wild-harvested the items with their own hands," Dane Dugan, manager of the market, said. "Many of them are part of multiple generations in their families that have been doing the same thing for many years."

Residents will be able to buy from a variety of seasonal products, including fresh-cut flowers, vegetables and fruits, baked goods, coffee, cider, meats, daily products and eggs.