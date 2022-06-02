Replacement of Johnson Creek Bridge planned for fall

Construction is expected to begin in September and continue into May 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Johnson Creek Bridge, which provides access to Forest Service lands and private properties along the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho, will be replaced this fall.

Passenger vehicles can still use the bridge, but large trucks and vehicles or heavy machinery that exceeds the recommended load are advised to take alternate driving routes while construction is underway.

The bridge, which is located near Highway 200 west of Clark Fork, was built in 1957. Forest Service engineers identified structural deficiencies in the structure of the bridge and reduced the bridge's load rating until it can be replaced.

The bridge's construction is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and continue through May 2023, according to the Forest Service U.S. Department of Agriculture. Bridge updates include replacing its current structure with a concrete bulb tee bridge.

The road segment will be entirely closed during construction. Travelers with heavy trucks or machinery should contact road manager Joseph Heisel at (208) 265-6619 to inquire about US Forest Service load permits.

Some alternative routes for travelers are the following:

For travelers heading south from Highway 200 driving to Lakeview, Cedar Creek, Whiskey Rock, and Granite, the recommended detour from the north is taking Dry Creek Road/Forest Service Road 230 to High Drive Road/Forest Service Road 332, then tie back into Johnson Creek Road via Johnson Saddle Road/Forest Service Road 1066 to Forest Service Road 278/Johnson Creek Road.

Another detour is Twin Creek Road/Forest Service Road 277 to Ruen Creek Road/Forest Service Road 1021 to High Drive Road/Forest Service Road 332, then tie back into Johnson Creek Road via Johnson Saddle Road/Forest Service Road 1066 to Forest Service Road 278/Johnson Creek Road.