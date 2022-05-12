Euclid Road Bridge replacement project construction plan in the works

After three years on the make, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners signed an agreement to go forward toward the replacement of the bridge.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners moved forward with new steps toward replacing the Euclid Road Bridge in west Spokane County.

During a board meeting this week, county commissioners unanimously voted and signed construction and maintenance agreements with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Corp. (BNSF), which will allow the Public Works Department to replace the bridge.

The agreement for the replacement has been in the works for the last three years.

“This agreement took a lot longer than anyone anticipated. It has been a significant hardship for the residents in that area and for our service members from the SERE School at Fairchild," Al French, Spokane County Board Commissioner, said in a written statement.

Al French said working on the approval of the bridge replacement has been frustrating, but it will help the community when it is completed.

"It’s a relief to know now that we will soon be able to restore access, increasing quality of life for residents, decreasing emergency response times, and playing a role in increasing mission readiness for Fairchild Air Force Base," Al French said.

The bridge closed in 2019 after two critical failures were found in its supporting structure during a County Public Works safety inspection. Detour routes have been in place since the bridge's initial closure.

According to the statement, the bridge's construction will include demolition of the old wooden span, realignment of the bridge approaches and a new reinforced concrete span that will cross over BNSF railroad tracks. Once the bridge is completed and inspected, BNSF will transfer ownership of the bridge to Spokane County.

The Euclid Road Bridge Project will cost about $2.6 million. Construction details for the bridge will be available once a contractor is in place and collaborating with BNSF.