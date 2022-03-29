Riverfront Park's south suspension bridge closing temporarily for repairs

The bridge renovations will cost $2.2 million. Pedestrians will need to use detour routes along the Howard Street Promenade and blue bridge starting Wednesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After nearly two years of reconstruction on the north suspension pedestrian bridge in Riverfront Park, repairs started Wednesday for the south suspension bridge.

According to the Spokane Riverfront Prak website, starting today, the south suspension bridge will be temporarily closed to the public for an inspection and minor repairs.

The bridge is in need of similar repairs that were made to the north suspension pedestrian bridge, which included a new deck, a repair and replacement of corroded steel floor beams, a repair and replacement of lighting and electrical components and safety upgrades to the bridge's railings.

Drivers will need to use detour routes along the Howard Street Promenade and blue bridge. The timeline of the bridge's closing will depend on the inspection and the minor repairs as needed.

According to the Spokane City statement, the estimated budget for the south suspension bridge is $2.2 million, and the Spokane Parks and Recreation department has applied for partial funding through several state and federal grant programs.