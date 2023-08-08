I-90 blocked in both directions after semi-truck crash near Tyler

Troopers say the semi-truck is leaking hazardous materials.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — I-90 is blocked in both directions after a semi-truck crashed 20 miles west of Spokane near Tyler.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the truck is leaking hazardous materials after crashing on westbound I-90. Drivers in the area should expect delays. A detour is in place via State Route 904.

The condition of the truck driver is unknown at this time, but WSP is classifying this incident as a non-injury collision.

KREM 2 is heading to the scene for more details.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.