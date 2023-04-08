11 injured in summer camp bus crash on Highway 55

Idaho State Police said Friday evening that 11 were injured -- seven were deemed to be in critical condition, four were deemed to be in non-critical condition.

BANKS, Idaho — Thirty teenagers were traveling on a Treasure Valley YMCA summer camp program school bus that crashed near the North Fork Payette River on Highway 55 Friday.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Friday at milepost 84 north of Banks. Idaho State Police said Friday evening that 11 were injured -- seven were deemed to be in critical condition, four were deemed to be in non-critical condition. Every other teen on the bus was still transported to local hospitals "in an abundance of caution" ISP said. Ages of the teenagers range from 13-18.

According to the text to healthcare providers, hospitals have 'activated Code External Triage' and sent patients between St. Luke's Boise, Meridian and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. St. Luke's cannot confirm how many patients they have.

As of 6:21 p.m. a Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center spokesperson said they have received seven patients. None are in critical condition but there is no information available on the extent of any injuries. Ada County Paramedics also responded with three ambulances and two supervisory units, a spokesperson told KTVB.

The bus was one of four in the summer program. The other three busses were not involved in the accident. Police are in the process of notifying families. YMCA Treasure Valley President David Duro said the bus was driving back from Horsethief Reservoir when it crashed.

He also said the YMCA is trying to get all of the kids reunited with their parents. Duro said the crash is “one of those things you never want to see happen.”

The Idaho Transportation Department closed Highway 55 from milepost 79 to milepost 97 – Banks to Smiths Ferry – following the crash. The highway has reopened and all lanes are clear.

Idaho State Police, Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff's Office and Ada County Sheriff's Office assisted with Friday's crash.

It is unknown what caused the accident. ISP is investigating.

This is a developing story. KTVB will provide more information as it becomes available.

