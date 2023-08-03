x
Crime

WSP detectives seeking witnesses to vehicular homicide in Spokane

The crash occurred early Thursday morning on State Route 2 and involved a silver Dodge Grand Caravan and a Blue Ford Ranger.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives with Washington State Patrol (WSP) are looking for someone who might have witnessed a crash early Thursday morning on State Route 2.

According to detectives, just after 6 a.m., a silver Dodge Grand Caravan and a Blue Ford Ranger crashed into each other. The driver of the Ford was killed and the other driver was taken into custody for vehicular homicide.

Now, detectives are asking people to contact Detective Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 with any information that might help them in their investigation.

