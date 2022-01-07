Fourth of July weekend: Best and worst times to hit the road in eastern Washington

The Fourth of July weekend will see moderate traffic, with congestion on several interstates returning home.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With the holiday weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) advises those traveling out of town to be patient on roads as delays are expected.

According to WSDOT, state highways across Washington will see higher than usual traffic, especially on I-90, where long delays are expected. People leaving from the eastside or coming from the westside will have an extended time on the roads as most of the highways will be busy.

Here is the best and worst times to travel on the Fourth of July weekend to help plan your travel:

US-2 Stevens Pass and Skykomish

For travelers driving from the eastside to the westside on US 2, Friday will not be a busy day during the day and at night. Travelers are expected to see moderate to heavy traffic only from 1 to 2 p.m. On Saturday, travelers are expected to see moderate traffic from 1 to 8 p.m.

Sunday will be the busiest day to travel with the highest traffic expected from 4 to 6 p.m. and moderate traffic after 11 a.m. and before 10 p.m.

For those returning home on Monday and Tuesday, moderate to heavy traffic is only expected from 11 a.m. to between 12 and 1 p.m.

People traveling westbound from the eastern side to the west on Cle Elum to North Bend on Friday will see moderate to heavy traffic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the best times for drivers to travel are during daylight until 9 a.m. and at night time after 7 p.m. Drivers are expected to see moderate to heavy congestion Sunday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For those returning home from the Eastbound, on Monday the best time to do so is before 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m. On Tuesday traffic will be light with the busiest times from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WSDOT East is advising travelers heading out of town for the Fourth of July Weekend, to be sure to check travel charts on the WSDOT website to help plan their adventure and stay safe on the roads.

