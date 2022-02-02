Spokane native Briann January signs with Seattle Storm

January is headed into her 14th season in the WNBA, which she says will be her last.

SEATTLE — Spokane native and Lewis and Clark alum Briann January is headed home.

Well, kind of.

The Seattle Storm announced her signing on Wednesday, marking the closest January has ever played to her hometown since high school.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to come back to my home state for my final season in the W,” said January in a press release. “I’ve always admired the way the Storm operate both on and off the court. I can’t wait to get to work with this talented group of women and do my part in helping this team win another championship.”

Back in the state where it all began 🏠@BriannJanuary was a star basketball and track and field athlete at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane! pic.twitter.com/uH6wpNoZxX — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 2, 2022

January is in her 14th season in the league and was named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive team for the seventh time in her career this past season. She says this will be her final year in the WNBA. The point guard averaged 7.0 points, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 turnovers on the Connecticut Sun last year while shooting a career-best 42.5% on field goals and 38% on threes. She started every game for the Sun last season. It is unclear whether January or returning Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird will start at that position this coming season.