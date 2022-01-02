Liberty's Teagan Colvin a top recruit for class of 2024

Liberty high school's Teagan Colvin is ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN for its 2024 recruiting class.

SPANGLE, Wash. — Liberty High School sophomore Teagan Colvin has been recruited by colleges for a while now.

"For me, it was about my summer before 8th grade, I got my first one," Colvin said.

With her first college offer from a school a few miles away in Eastern Washington University.

"That was definitely one of the best days of my life for sure," Colvin said.

The first of many that would come Colvin's way.

The 5'7" point guard is averaging over 24 points a game this season and is ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN with a 90 rating for its 2024 class.

She's caught the eye of local division one schools, such as Gonzaga and Washington State, along with others around the country. Colvin has received offers from multiple power five conference schools, but she hasn't let that get to her head.

I’m 🍀 to have 1 of the top hoop programs in the country in my hometown‼️but BLESSED to have @FortZagWBB @ZagWBB invite me for a visit🙏🏽 thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to show me what it means to be a Zag ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/vUCJvGr0TK — Teagan Colvin (@teagan_colvin2) December 9, 2021

"No, ratings aren't like that for me," Colvin said. "They can say that you're all that, you can be top 100, you can be top five, you can be number one, but, unless you can show it when you're playing it doesn't matter."

Colvin knows the hard work it takes to excel. In her own words, she's not a natural.

"Coming up as a kid, I will proudly say I was not good. At all," Colvin said. "I think that was part of the reason it drove me so much. I wanted to be better."

"That's the funny thing, It wasn't that she was bad, necessarily, but she didn't want to touch the ball, she didn't want to shoot it, she didn't care," Teagan's father and head coach at Liberty Chris Colvin said. "She just ran up and down the court and wanted to beat everybody to either end of the court, until, probably about second grade. Then something kind of clicked and it all changed from there."

She's improved thanks to long hours in the gym and help from her father. A 40-minute commute for the family each day from Liberty Lake to Spangle ensures the two get to take the court together.

"The opportunity to not only coach a great basketball player, but have it be my daughter, it's really a dream come true," Chris Colvin said.

While it seems Colvin has many years of basketball ahead of her with college offers on the table, she still has the rest of this season and two more making memories with her dad on the Lancers.