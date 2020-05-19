CHENEY, Wash. — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a beast when he was at Eastern Washington University.

He broke records, put up absurd receiving yard numbers game after game and had plenty of insane catches to go with it.

Simply put, he was really good. That's translated to his time in the NFL.

That came as no surprise to those who watched him work as hard as he did. For example, Kupp would arrive at EWU practice facilities to watch practice and game film at midnight to prepare and improve.

"We would be going home at around 11:30 p.m. or midnight and he would just be showing up," Eags head coach Aaron Best said. "We would say, 'Hey Coop, you're married, why don't you get home to Anna?' He would say, 'She's in bed, we're good. I've got to watch some one on ones today and seven on sevens then I'll get out of here."

It is just one of many examples of how Kupp led by example.

"He was purely motivated on making himself better because he knew collectively that would make us better," Best said. "He did it better than any that I've been around."

RELATED: 'Ten feels like home': Cooper Kupp switches NFL jersey number to old number at Eastern

RELATED: Untold Stories: EWU QB Barriere didn't know roommate's name for about a year

RELATED: Untold Stories: WSU's Minshew yelled US history war tales before team workouts

RELATED: Untold Stories: EWU's Bliznyuk called to commit during Coach Legans' wedding