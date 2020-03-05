CHENEY, Wash — Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Shantay Legans was minutes away from walking down the aisle to marry his wife in 2013.

He was an assistant at the time for the Eags, nervous for his big day.

While that was happening, now EWU legend Bogdan Bliznyuk was on campus visiting. He happened to call Legans right before the ceremony began.

"It was seven minutes before I was going to walk down the aisle," Legans said with a grin. "I said, 'Bogdan, I'm about to walk down the aisle man, can you hurry this up?'"

The now Eags legend that broke multiple records nationally, in the conference and at Eastern Washington was calling the coach to commit to EWU.

"He goes, 'Oh yeah coach you're getting married today this weekend,'" Legans recalled the moments while laughing. "He said, 'I just wanted to let you know I'm committing to Eastern Washington. Thank you for everything.' I said, 'Thanks Bogdan, I'll talk to you later.' Then he hung up on me."

Bliznyuk went on to play four seasons with the Eags. His senior season was one to remember as he averaged about 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game.

