CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere is a phenomenal athlete and one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS.

He's found plenty of success on the field, but one off the field situation is a pretty funny tale.

EWU football head coach Aaron Best shared with KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman the funniest Barriere story he cold recall. The story was that the star quarterback didn't know his roommate's first name for about a year a couple of years ago when Barriere was living off-campus.

Simply put, it's not something you hear about often. How does that even happen?

"I asked him the same thing," Best said. "They had different schedules. They wrote each other notes sometimes. I said to him, 'What did you put as a header? Did you leave a note with no name? Did he know the note was for him?' So I think they worked it out eight or nine months later. It was not a student athlete, it was a student. I don't know how it all happened."

RELATED: Mt. Spokane running back Kannon Katzer commits to Washington State

RELATED: 'It’s not hard when you know it’s right': EWU's Aaron Best reflects on taking voluntary 10% pay cut