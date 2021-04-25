'That moment was so priceless': Gonzaga women's golf thrilled to win program's first WCC title

Gonzaga women's golf claimed their first ever conference championship on Saturday in dramatic fashion. They now wait to see if they make NCAA Regionals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women's golf claimed the first West Coast Conference title in program history on Saturday in thrilling fashion.

The Bulldogs topped defending conference champions Pepperdine in a second playoff hole to win.

"That moment was so priceless," fifth year senior Jessica Mangrobang said.

That emotion was felt by her teammates as well.

"It was just very unreal in that moment to tee off to play for this big trophy we've never had before so I thought it was very historic," sophomore Cassie Kim said.

Four of Gonzaga's golfers finished in the top 10 of the tournament.

"I think it just shows how consistent we are as a whole team," junior Quynn Duong said.

Whether there will be a postseason for this team is uncertain. They don't receive an automatic bid for winning their conference title. With teams playing in the fall and spring this season, the rankings aren't as clear as normal.

"Our team ha 63 wins, six losses and two ties on the year and are conference champions," head coach Brad Rickel said. "So we feel like we earned a postseason."

If given the chance at the NCAA Regionals, the goal on what they want to prove is simple.

"Just showing we can hang with other schools," Duong said.

The Zags will find out Wednesday, Apr. 28 whether they move on to the NCAA Regionals.