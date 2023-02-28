State B Basketball Tournament in Spokane: Schedule, tickets, what to know

State B Basketball is back at Spokane Arena as the top high school teams from across Washington compete for the championship.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State B Basketball Tournament returns to Spokane on Wednesday. Games are scheduled from March 1-4 at Spokane Arena.

The event draws thousands of players and fans and generates millions of dollars for the Spokane economy.

Here's what's to know about the tournament, including ticket prices, parking, and the daily game schedule.

Tickets

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has transitioned to paperless ticketing for this year's event. Fans wanting to buy tickets can purchase them through the State Championship Ticket website. The WIAA said limited paper tickets will also be available at most sites on the day of the event.

Discounts are available for seniors, the military, and students. Children under the age of 5 are free.

Ticket Prices

State B Basketball Tournament Schedule for Wednesday, March 1

All games will be played at Spokane Arena.

Boys 2B

9:00 a.m. Wahkiakum at Lake Roosevelt

10:30 a.m. Chief Leschi at Northwest Christian (Colbert)

12:15 p.m. Tri-Cities Prep at Brewster

2:00 p.m. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague at Adna

Note: Columbia (Burbank), Davenport, Napavine, and Morton-White Pass will play the winners of the above games on Thursday.

Girls 2B

3:45 p.m. Northwest Christian (Colbert) at La Conner

5:30 p.m. Upper Columbia Academy at Rainier

7:15 p.m. Raymond at Adna

9:00 p.m. Liberty (Spangle) at Mabton

Note: Warden, Colfax, Napavine, and Okanogan will play the winners of the above games on Thursday.

Girls 1B

9:00 a.m. Odessa at Moses Lake Christian Academy

10:30 a.m. Wellpinit at Oakesdale

12:15 p.m. Willapa Valley at Inchelium

2:00 p.m. Yakama Nation Tribal School at Waterville-Mansfield

Note: Mount Vernon Christian, Neah Bay, Colton, and Mossyrock will play the winners of the above games on Thursday.

Boys 1B

3:45 p.m. Mossyrock at Lummi Nation

5:30 p.m. Mount Vernon Christian at Cusick

7:15 p.m. Sound Christian Academy at Moses Lake Christian Academy

9:00 p.m. Orcas Island at Oakville

Note: Willapa Valley, Wellpinit, DeSales, and Sunnyside Christian will play the winners of the above games on Thursday.

Parking

Spokane Arena has detailed parking information available on its website. Here's some basic information:

The Spokane Arena parking lots are operated by Diamond Parking and managed by the Spokane Arena. There are no in-out privileges for vehicles during an event. Parking prices will be adjusted depending on the event or size of the vehicle.

Guests will be notified of the specific parking rate via KNOW BEFORE YOU GO emails and social media postings.

