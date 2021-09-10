Stanford women's basketball returns to The Kennel for non-conference game

Stanford players and Central Valley alumni Lexie and Lacie Hull will return to Spokane for a game against the Zags.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Stanford women's basketball team will return to The Kennel to play Gonzaga in a non-conference game this season.

Stanford players and Central Valley alumni Lexie and Lacie Hull will return to Spokane for a game against the Zags. The twins were on the team during their NCAA Tournament national championship win this year.

This will mark the 12th time in program history that the Zags have faced Pac-12's Stanford. The last time the two teams met in McCarthey was in 2019, when GU won 79-73.

The Bulldogs will face six teams that were part of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are also set to participate in the 2021 Rainbow Wahine Showcase on Nov. 26-28 in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Cardinals will take on the Bulldogs at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 21.

Here is Gonzaga's non-conference game schedule for the 2021-22 season.

2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule