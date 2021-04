The Cardinal beat Arizona in the championship game on Sunday. Lexie Hull scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

SAN ANTONIO — Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull are NCAA Tournament national champions.

The sisters' school Stanford women's basketball topped Arizona in the title game on Sunday 54-53.

Lexie Hull had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lacie Hull played five minutes but went scoreless.