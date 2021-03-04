Spokane native Hull twins on to national championship with Stanford

Lexie Hull had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Stanford's thrilling 66-65 win against South Carolina in the Final Four.

SAN ANTONIO — Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull will play in the NCAA women's basketball national championship with their school Stanford on Sunday.

The Cardinal won in a thrilling Final Four game against South Carolina 66-65 to advance. Lexie Hull had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Lacie finished with one point, one steal and one assist.

Stanford took the one point lead with just 32 seconds to go on a Haley Jones jumper. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston came up with a steal with eight seconds to go. The Gamecocks missed two layups before time expired and Stanford held on.

This is the furthest the Central Valley products have ever been in the NCAA Tournament.