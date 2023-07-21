"Spokane Velocity" chosen as name for new men's USL team in Spokane

The team will take the pitch in 2024 in the United Soccer League.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A name and crest have been revealed for the Lilac City's incoming USL team.

The "Spokane Velocity" will play their first game in 2024. Officials with the team made the announcement at a packed Brickwest Brewing Co. downtown. Anticipation was at a fever high, as this team's formation was years in the making.

The name of the new franchise comes just one week after KREM 2 found out the name of the new downtown stadium "ONE Spokane."

As for the USL, they said bringing a team to the Inland Northwest was always a priority. USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis said, “We’re working on about 50 projects across the country, but Spokane is special.”

