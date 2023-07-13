x
Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga men’s soccer release 2023 schedule

The Gonzaga Bulldog’s will kick-off the season with an exhibition match on Aug. 16 on their home turf at Luger Field.
Closeup of soccer ball on green grass

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s soccer released its 20-game schedule for the upcoming season.  

According to the university, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' schedule features nine games at home on Luger Field, including the exhibition match against Warner Pacific University on Aug. 19 to start the season.  

The team will travel to Seattle to play an exhibition match against the University of Washington on Aug. 19 before starting non-conference play against teams from the Pac-12, Big West and Mountain West conferences. They begin West Coast Conference (WCC) competition with a home game against Loyola Marymount University on Sept. 30.  

The only way to go is up for the Bulldogs after placing last in the WCC last season. The recent hire of Chris McGaughey as assistant coach by Head Coach Aaron Lewis could prove to be the missing piece to this team’s success. 

Gonzaga Men's Soccer 2023 Schedule 

  • Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Warner Pacific  

  • Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Washington 

  • Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Riverside  

  • Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Sacramento State  

  • Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC San Diego  

  • Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Irvine  

  • Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal State Fullerton  

  • Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Seattle University  

  • Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UNLV  

  • Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Utah Tech 

  • Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal Poly  

  • Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Incarnate Word  

  • Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. LMU  

  • Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Francisco  

  • Oct. 14 sat 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. University of Washington  

  • Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Saint Mary’s  

  • Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Portland  

  • Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of the Pacific  

  • Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Santa Clara  

  • Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Diego  

West Coast Conference are in bold | All times are Pacific Time Zone 

