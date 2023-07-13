Gonzaga men’s soccer release 2023 schedule

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s soccer released its 20-game schedule for the upcoming season.
According to the university, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' schedule features nine games at home on Luger Field, including the exhibition match against Warner Pacific University on Aug. 19 to start the season.
The team will travel to Seattle to play an exhibition match against the University of Washington on Aug. 19 before starting non-conference play against teams from the Pac-12, Big West and Mountain West conferences. They begin West Coast Conference (WCC) competition with a home game against Loyola Marymount University on Sept. 30.
The only way to go is up for the Bulldogs after placing last in the WCC last season. The recent hire of Chris McGaughey as assistant coach by Head Coach Aaron Lewis could prove to be the missing piece to this team’s success.
Gonzaga Men's Soccer 2023 Schedule
Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Warner Pacific
Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Washington
Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Riverside
Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Sacramento State
Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC San Diego
Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Irvine
Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal State Fullerton
Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Seattle University
Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UNLV
Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Utah Tech
Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal Poly
Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Incarnate Word
Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. LMU
Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Francisco
Oct. 14 sat 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. University of Washington
Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Saint Mary’s
Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Portland
Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of the Pacific
Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Santa Clara
Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Diego
West Coast Conference are in bold | All times are Pacific Time Zone
