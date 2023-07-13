Gonzaga men’s soccer release 2023 schedule

The Gonzaga Bulldog’s will kick-off the season with an exhibition match on Aug. 16 on their home turf at Luger Field.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men’s soccer released its 20-game schedule for the upcoming season.

According to the university, the Gonzaga Bulldogs' schedule features nine games at home on Luger Field, including the exhibition match against Warner Pacific University on Aug. 19 to start the season.

The team will travel to Seattle to play an exhibition match against the University of Washington on Aug. 19 before starting non-conference play against teams from the Pac-12, Big West and Mountain West conferences. They begin West Coast Conference (WCC) competition with a home game against Loyola Marymount University on Sept. 30.

The only way to go is up for the Bulldogs after placing last in the WCC last season. The recent hire of Chris McGaughey as assistant coach by Head Coach Aaron Lewis could prove to be the missing piece to this team’s success.

Gonzaga Men's Soccer 2023 Schedule

Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Warner Pacific

Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Washington

Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Riverside

Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Sacramento State

Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC San Diego

Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga at UC Irvine

Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal State Fullerton

Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Seattle University

Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at UNLV

Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Utah Tech

Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Cal Poly

Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Incarnate Word

Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. LMU

Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Francisco

Oct. 14 sat 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. University of Washington

Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Saint Mary’s

Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of Portland

Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of the Pacific

Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.: Gonzaga v. Santa Clara

Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.: Gonzaga at University of San Diego

West Coast Conference are in bold | All times are Pacific Time Zone

