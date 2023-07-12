Spokane Public Schools board members approve name for new downtown stadium

Board members approved the name "ONE Spokane" for the new stadium, which is expect to be finished this fall.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Schools board has approved a name for the new downtown stadium.

During Wednesday's meeting, board members unanimously voted in favor of ONE Spokane for the new stadium's name. At this time, a sponsorship has yet to be determined.

For the sponsorship, earlier this year the PFD did have a pitch to partner with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians. After further discussion and meetings with the tribe, it was determined the Kalispel Tribe of Indians did not support the inclusion of the name with the stadium.

Now that the school board has approved the name, a sponsor name or identifier (i.e. "powered by") for the stadium or the field will be subject to review and approval by the Spokane Public Facilities District.

The new stadium is expected to be finished by this fall. High school football, concerts, and the United Soccer League will all be included in the stadium's usage. According to the Spokane Public Facilities District, 2,500 open parking spaces will be available within walking distance of the stadium.

