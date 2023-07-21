Spokane’s new USL team to announce name and crest Friday night

United Soccer League officials and ownership for the new Spokane team will take part in a party at Brick West Brewing for the name reveal on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown is on for the announcement of the official name and crest for the new USL team in Spokane! The announcement is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

United Soccer League officials and ownership for the new Spokane team will take part in a party at Brick West Brewing for the name reveal.

The team’s official Instagram account posted a tease video that has waves crashing and what could possibly be the Spokane River.

The name of the new franchise comes just one week after we found out the name of the new downtown stadium.

As for the USL, they said bringing a team to the Inland Northwest was always a priority. USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis said, “We’re working on about 50 projects across the country, but Spokane is special.”

KREM 2’s Sports Director, Travis Green will have more from Papadakis on Friday night.

In addition to the name reveal, there will also be a watch party for the women’s World Cup, several giveaways as well as a photobooth. The first 200 people who sign up to be a part of the giveaways will win a free prize.

The franchise will sell a limited amount of merchandise following the announcement of the team name and crest.

If you can’t make it to the watch party at Brick West, the team will stream the ceremony on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.