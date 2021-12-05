Sapp-Lynch is the brother of Marshawn Lynch, who is well known for his affinity for the candy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — When you think of Marshawn Lynch, Skittles has to be one of the first word associations.

His love for the candy has apparently been passed down as well.

"Skittles will always have a very special place in my heart," said Spokane Shock running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch, who is Marshawn's brother.

Sapp-lynch says he doesn’t eat Skittles as regularly as he did as a child, but whenever he wants them, he normally doesn’t have a hard time procuring them.

"I can’t remember the last time I bought Skittles. It’s been a long time. Somehow they keep popping up in my face though, somehow," said Sapp-Lynch.

And they’re still a mainstay for him come game day.

The reason why? Well, it’s actually a bit heartwarming.

"The energy they provide and the mindset they give me, you know, I’m very superstitious, so I do like have them around. It just lets me know that your brother, he right there, he watching, he around, he’s in the Skittles," said Sapp-Lynch.

But enough talking about Skittles.

The number one thing you should do is eat them, so we got down to business and tested the age-old question: How well does Davonte Sapp-Lynch know his Skittles flavors?