Spokane Shock releases updated guidelines for fans ahead of Saturday game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock will play in front of fans in the Arena for the first time this season on Saturday, June 19.

Ahead of the game, the Shock released updated guidelines for in-person fans. In the press release from the arena and the team, they said the protocols were developed to meet or exceed the recommendations and requirements set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health

Here's what fans can expect at the Spokane Arena.

All ticketing will be digital. Tickets need to be purchased online at the Shock's website and will be sent to the fans' email address. Entrance to the arena will be conducted with self-scanning technology.

There will vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections. The vaccinated sections are reserved for people 16 and older who are fully vaccinated. Children aged 5-15 may either show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to admission. Children under the age of 5 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to be admitted to the vaccinated section when accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Unvaccinated sections are reserved from anyone unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or who does not wish to disclose their vaccination status

There will be cashless food and beverage retail. Purchases will be cashless and processed using a new contactless point of sale system. There will also be QR codes along the concourse for mobile ordering from Bone Street.

Masks must be worn by vaccinated and unvaccinated fans while in shared spaces like bathrooms and the concourse. Vaccinated fans can take off their masks while they are in their seat, and unvaccinated fans must wear it at all times.

Only clear bags or small clutches will be allowed inside the arena. Clear plastic or vinyl bags no larger than 14” x 14” x 6” are permitted. One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed. Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" are also permitted.