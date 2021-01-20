x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Sports

Spokane native Michael Chiesa wins first UFC main event fight by unanimous decision

Chiesa dominated Neil Magny in five rounds for the unanimous decision. The Spokane native hadn't fought in a year.
Credit: UFC

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Spokane native UFC fighter Michael Chiesa won his first main event fight on Wednesday by unanimous decision against Neil Magny.

It was a big fight for Chiesa who hasn't fought in a year. During that time he had knee surgery, but his return was against one of the best in the welterweight class. Chiesa is the eighth ranked fighter in his class while Magny is ninth.

Chiesa had to go five rounds for the first time in his career for the win. He said after the fight he wants to fight Colby Covington, who is the top ranked fighter in the class.

    

Related Articles