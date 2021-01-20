Spokane native Michael Chiesa wins first UFC main event fight by unanimous decision

Chiesa dominated Neil Magny in five rounds for the unanimous decision. The Spokane native hadn't fought in a year.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Spokane native UFC fighter Michael Chiesa won his first main event fight on Wednesday by unanimous decision against Neil Magny.

It was a big fight for Chiesa who hasn't fought in a year. During that time he had knee surgery, but his return was against one of the best in the welterweight class. Chiesa is the eighth ranked fighter in his class while Magny is ninth.