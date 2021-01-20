Spokane native Michael Chiesa wins first UFC main event fight by unanimous decision

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Spokane native UFC fighter Michael Chiesa won his first main event fight on Wednesday by unanimous decision against Neil Magny.
It was a big fight for Chiesa who hasn't fought in a year. During that time he had knee surgery, but his return was against one of the best in the welterweight class. Chiesa is the eighth ranked fighter in his class while Magny is ninth.
Chiesa had to go five rounds for the first time in his career for the win. He said after the fight he wants to fight Colby Covington, who is the top ranked fighter in the class.