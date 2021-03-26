Spokane natives and EWU forwards Groves brothers enter transfer portal

Tanner Groves announced on Twitter on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. He said this does not mean he's certain about leaving the school.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane native and Eastern Washington forward Tanner Groves announced on Twitter on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal and ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported his brother Jacob has too.

Tanner said this does not mean he's certain about leaving the school.

He is coming off a phenomenal junior season for the Eagles. Tanner claimed the Big Sky Most Valuable Player Award. The forward scored a career high 35 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in a loss to Kansas.

He averaged 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game this season on 56 percent shooting.

Jacob also scored a career high in that game against Kansas with 23 points. He averaged 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds this past season.

Both brothers attended Shadle Park High School.

This decision comes after the departure of former head coach Shantay Legans, who is now the head coach at Portland. The Eags promoted assistant David Riley on Thursday to become to new head coach at Eastern.