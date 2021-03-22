'Overwhelmed with gratitude': EWU basketball coach Shantay Legans taking job in Portland

Legans has had significant success at Eastern ever since he took the head coaching job. This year, he led the team to the NCAA Tournament and went toe to toe with Kansas . Last year, he won the Big Sky's regular season title. In the two previous years, he led the team to the Big Sky's Tournament Championship game. This season was Legans fourth at the helm for Eastern.

"My family and I are excited for the opportunity given to us by University of Portland leadership, but it is certainly very emotional and bittersweet having to leave our home of the past 13 years. In reflecting on that time, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for EWU and the city of Cheney. This is where I began my college coaching career, where my wife and I met, where we've built our family, and where we've been blessed with an incredible community amongst fans, colleagues, and incredible student-athletes. Eastern Washington University will always hold the most special place in my heart, and I will be forever grateful to have been surrounded by such a great group of people, especially our players and staff who made my family's time in Cheney an absolute dream. Eagle Nation, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU. GO EAGS!" he said in the statement.