Report: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury

Golden State Warriors guard and former Washington State University men's basketball star Klay Thompson suffered a lower leg injury, according to multiple reports.
Both ESPN and The Athletic are reporting that Thompson was hurt in a workout on Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the guard couldn't put any weight on his leg as he left the gym. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the injury was to Thompson's right leg.
Reports said he will undergo testing tor the injury. The severity is uncertain.
Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL to his left knee. That injury happened in the 2019 NBA Finals.