Post Falls School District requires COVID-19 waiver form for athletes to participate

The Post Falls High School athletic page posted the waiver to Facebook on Saturday afternoon requiring it be filled out before an athlete can participate.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls School District is requiring all athletes to sign a COVID-19 waiver form if they want to participate in sports.

Post Falls High School's athletic page posted the form to Facebook on Saturday afternoon telling athletes to have these forms filled out to the first tryout or practice.

"The Post Falls School District has put in place protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, however, the district cannot guarantee that participants in district activities, or their family members, will not become infected with COVID-19," the statement reads.

The waiver states that by signing parents and guardians acknowledge they're aware of the risks of an athlete attending or participating in an event on district property.

The Assumption of Risk section states those who sign the waiver will assume all risks and are solely responsible for what happens regarding safety.