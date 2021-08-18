Yes, Nick Rolovich is required to get vaccinated under Inslee's new vaccine requirement

Rolovich can only get an exemption for medical or religious reasons, but it is believed his reasons to not get the vaccine have been personal.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Nick Rolovich announced on July 21 that he was not attending Pac-12 media day due to being unvaccinated. Since then, a saga has unfolded that may be coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that he will be requiring all higher education employees, including coaches, to get vaccinated. If employees refuse to get fully vaccinated by October 18, their employment will be terminated.

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington," WSU Athletics said in a statement after Inslee's announcement. "Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed,”

The requirement does not include a personal exemption, which many believe was what Nick Rolovich was siting privately to get out of taking the vaccine that was already required by WSU for students, faculty, and staff.

There is a possibility still to get medical or religious exemptions from the state, but it is widely believed that Rolovich does not qualify for either exemption.

Rolovich has repeatedly stated that his reason for not getting the vaccine is private and that he will not be talking about it publicly.

"I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated," Rolovich said during his 11-and-a-half-minute opening statement at Pac-12 media day. "I'm not against vaccinations, and I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, and coaches... I think we all know this virus is deadly, and these vaccines are free. I urge everyone to consider being vaccinated. I do."

Here's the vast majority of Nick Rolovich's prepared statement on his decision to not get the vaccine:



"I plan on adhering to all policies that are implemented for the unvaccinated. I'm not against vaccinations and I whole heartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/sG5ke9QAVW — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) July 27, 2021

Rolovich is the highest paid employee in the state of Washington with his salary last year being $3,195,500, which means he will be under extra scrutiny to receive the vaccine.

Last week, there was a question of if Inslee would require higher education employees to get the vaccine. He ended up not requiring them for higher ed employees then. However, Rolovich was asked at his press conference on August 9 if he would consider getting the vaccine if it was required.