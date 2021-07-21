WSU Head Coach Nick Rolovich: 'I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine'

WSU announced in late April that all students and staff will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall 2021 semester.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University’s head football coach announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is not planning to get vaccinated for COVID-19 ahead of Pac-12 media day.

Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich tweeted a statement saying:

“As the Pac-12 conference has required that all in-person participants at next week’s Pac-12 Football Media Day be fully vaccinated, I will participate remotely and look forward to talking about our football team and the incredible young men in our program. I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private. While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual-including our coaches, staff and student-athletes-can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision.”

KREM 2 has reached out to the university for comment. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, we have not received a response.

KREM 2 also reached out to the Pac-12 as well but they declined to comment.

WSU announced in late April that all students and staff will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall 2021 semester. According to the university, students and staff will have to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination to engage in activities at a WSU campus or location.

The university will accept proof of any vaccine that was authorized for use in the United States. For vaccinations requiring two doses, students and employees must have received both doses of the vaccine to meet the requirement. Exemptions to the vaccine requirement will be allowed for medical, religious or personal reasons, WSU leaders said.

Rolovich was hired by WSU in January 2020. Rolovich spent eight seasons with the University of Hawaii, serving as head coach for the last four years. Before Hawaii, he was the University of Nevada's offensive coordinator and spent two years as quarterbacks coach at City College of San Francisco.