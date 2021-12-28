WSU men's basketball goes on COVID-19 pause, Apple Cup postponed

The schools are looking to reschedule the game at a later date.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Wednesday night's Apple Cup has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Washington State University's (WSU) men's basketball program, the school announced Wednesday morning.

The Apple Cup was supposed to take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and was slated to feature the men's basketball teams from WSU and the University of Washington (UW) in Seatle. UW and WSU are looking to reschedule the game at a later date.

This marks the first time this season that WSU has had to go on a COVID pause. Their players returned to Pullman on Dec. 26 after going home for Christmas break.

Team activities will be paused for the rest of the week for the Cougs. The Apple Cup was the lone game on WSU's schedule this week.

The Cougs' next scheduled game is on Jan. 6, 2022, at Colorado.

Tonight's WSU game against UW (Dec. 29) has been postponed.



DETAILS: https://t.co/AuO1r96N6r pic.twitter.com/g7nCFsQ6ZH — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) December 29, 2021

The Cougs are not the only Washington basketball program to be impacted by COVID-19:

Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Tuesday that the game on Thursday, Dec. 30 against the University of San Diego will not be played due to a COVID-19-related protocol within San Diego's program. The schools will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the game.

Meanwhile, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team will not play two games this week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed.