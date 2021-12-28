Gonzaga men's and women's basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 issues

Gonzaga men's basketball's game against the University of San Diego will not be played as scheduled, along with two women's basketball games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several games for the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Tuesday that the game on Thursday, Dec. 30 against the University of San Diego will not played due to a COVID-19-related protocol within San Diego's program. The schools will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the game.

Meanwhile, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team will not play two games this week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed. The university says it is working with the West Coast Conference and the other institutions to reschedule the games.

Gonzaga is also working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot for a later date. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.