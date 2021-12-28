Gonzaga men's and women's basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several games for the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Tuesday that the game on Thursday, Dec. 30 against the University of San Diego will not played due to a COVID-19-related protocol within San Diego's program. The schools will work with the West Coast Conference to reschedule the game.
Meanwhile, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team will not play two games this week due to COVID-19-related protocol within GU’s program. The game against San Francisco on Thursday and Saturday’s game against Loyola are both postponed. The university says it is working with the West Coast Conference and the other institutions to reschedule the games.
Gonzaga is also working on rescheduling the jersey ceremony for Courtney Vandersloot for a later date. Single-game ticket purchasers may request a refund from the Gonzaga Athletics Ticket Office.
The Gonzaga men’s basketball game against the University of Washington on Dec. 9 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program. In a statement, UW said the game was canceled "due to COVID-related protocols and after receiving guidance from our medical team." This comes after several other games for the Huskies, including those against Arizona and UCLA, have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues.