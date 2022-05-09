WSU Head Coach Jake Dickert to return home to face No. 18 Wisconsin

The Dickert family in Washington State gear at Camp Randall Stadium will be a new sight for the Cougs head coach who grew up a fan of the Badgers.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It may not have been picture perfect, but the Cougs head into week two of the season 1-0 after a win over Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse.

This week will be a real tough matchup, as WSU is headed out to Madison, Wisconsin to face the 18th ranked Badgers.

Lucky for Head Coach Jake Dickert, he’ll have an entire section cheering on him and and his WSU football team as he takes his Cougs to the state he grew up in.

“The Dickert tailgate’s going to be over 200 strong and I think coach is buying over 175 tickets this week,” Said Dickert. “Like I said, I’m excited for our people to represent there and they’ll all be in Cougs gear, I guarantee you that.”

The Dickert family in Washington State gear at Camp Randall Stadium will be a new sight for the Cougs head coach who grew up a fan of the Badgers.

“A fan is probably putting it lightly. I think when you grow up there, you know, there’s a few things that are in your blood. Beer, cheese, Packers, Badgers, Bucks and Brewers. I’m a product of Wisconsin,” said Dickert. “I talked to Ms. Payton, I said ‘what about when we land? what about we get everybody a brat?’ She was like ‘coach, that’s not what we need to be preparing for the game!”

No bratwurst to prepare for this game. It’ll have to be a laser focused week of practice for one of the toughest teams in the country.

“They play hard, they play physical, they play tough. They’re as advertised and they’re as big as we’ve seen and maybe as big in our league as you can get. So, the challenge is understandable, but you don’t worry about the challenge. You worry about what each individual player needs to do to be successful,” said Dickert.

While Brats may not be on the menu, a family special recipe is a guarantee. The hope is to enjoy it after a Cougs win.

“My 86-year-old grandma’s going to be there,” said Dickert. “She already asked me if I want her homemade strawberry jelly. Absolutely!”

Washington State at No. 18 Wisconsin will be nationally televised on FOX, so it will be a real nice opportunity for the program to make a statement early in the season.

WSU at No. 18 Wisconsin will kickoff at 12:30 PM PT this Saturday.

