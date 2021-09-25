WSU football falls to Utah, drops to 1-3

Jarrett Guarantano threw the game-sealing pick six that gave Utah an 11 point lead with three minutes to go.

SALT LAKE CITY — WSU's game on Saturday was pure chaos, and the Cougs were unable to find their way through it in a 24-13 loss to Utah.

Jayden De Laura did not start at the quarterback position as he is still nursing a knee injury from the USC game. Jarrett Guarantano got the nod, as he went 25-of-36 for 248 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. His third interception proved to be the nail in the coffin as Utah returned it for a touchdown to give them an 11 point lead with 2:24 in the fourth.

WSU's offensive line allowed eight sacks as the Cougs failed to score any points in the fourth quarter.

The biggest bright spot of the day was the defense, which recovered three fumbles, including one at the goal line.

Freshman De'Zhaun Stribling led the Cougs in receiving with six catches for 93 yards and his first career touchdown.

Max Borghi left the game in the first half after an apparently wrist injury and never returned.