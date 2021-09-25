2 people shot near WSU's Greek row

According to the Pullman Police Department the shooter has not been found.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Two people have been shot near Washington State University's Greek row.

According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), the two victims have been taken to the hospital. They have not yet made an arrest. They also said the location of the shooter is still unknown.

According to PPD, the victims were found near Myrtle St. in Pullman.

Officers are asking everyone in the area to return to their homes and stay indoors.