Spokane Valley officials investigate fatal Saturday morning shooting

Spokane Valley Deputies and Major Crime Detectives are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Ramada in Spokane Valley said Spokane Valley authorities. Saturday morning, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported shooting. Spokane Valley officials said several callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from the parking area near the pool of the hotel. When deputies arrived, a male victim was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead by Spokane authorities said officials.