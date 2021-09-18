Spokane Valley officials investigate fatal Saturday morning shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley authorities continue investigation after fatal shooting Saturday morning.
Spokane Valley Deputies and Major Crime Detectives are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Ramada in Spokane Valley said Spokane Valley authorities. Saturday morning, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported shooting. Spokane Valley officials said several callers reported hearing gunshots and screaming coming from the parking area near the pool of the hotel. When deputies arrived, a male victim was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead by Spokane authorities said officials.
Spokane Valley said although it is very early in the investigation, initial information indicates this deadly incident began as some type of disagreement that quickly escalated. Witnesses are being interviewed as investigators continue to piece together what occurred and identify suspect(s).
Major Crimes Detectives urge witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Check as 509-456-2233, reference #10124808