Student with gun arrested at Rigby Middle School

RIGBY, Idaho — A 13-year-old girl was arrested in eastern Idaho after bringing a gun to school, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Rigby Middle School.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says a school resource officer found the girl in the bathroom with the firearm. Anderson says the gun was in the girl's backpack, and she never pointed it at anyone and there were no shots fired and no one was injured.

The arrest comes months after a shooting at the same school. In May, a female sixth-grader brought a handgun to Rigby Middle and shot two students and an adult staff member at the school. A teacher was able to get the gun away from the girl, and she was arrested.

All three victims survived the shooting.

Police said at the time the girl could face attempted murder charges. Because she is a minor, her criminal case is sealed to the public.

Officials have not said whether Thursday's incident has any connection to the May shooting.

School remains in session at Rigby Middle Thursday, and classes will not be canceled, officials said.

