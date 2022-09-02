'Whatever’s destined for you, you’re going to get it': WSU's Cameron Ward details going from barely recruited to a power five quarterback

Ward had one DI offer out of high school at FCS program Incarnate Word. Next season he's expected to start for the Cougs.

PULLMAN, Wash. — There have been a lot of changes for WSU’s football program this offseason, but none bigger than at the quarterback position.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Jayden de Laura has transferred to Arizona and relatively unknown FCS quarterback Cameron Ward has entered the fold.

Ward transferred into WSU from Incarnate Word, a school with 5,081 undergraduate students enrolled.

WSU has 16,760 undergrads enrolled.

Understandably, it's been a bit of an adjustment.

"I'm still getting to know the campus a little bit. It’s a longer walk than my past school, having to walk about half a mile to every class. Once I get that down, things will be great," said Ward with a smile.

Thankfully, journeys are kind of Cameron's thing.

The sophomore only had one Division I scholarship offer out of high school because the offense his high school team ran was predominantly based on running backs. Nobody had really been able to watch Ward play at his full potential.

However, the one person who saw potential was Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris, who was hired as WSU’s offensive coordinator in December.

Morris called Ward immediately after Cougs played in the Sun Bowl and offered his star quarterback a spot at WSU. Ward was already in the transfer portal.

"It was a big part of it," said Ward of his relationship with Morris leading him to commit to WSU. "Him being the only coach to offer me out of high school, the only coach to take a chance on me, and what he’s done for me and my family to get me to where I am today, is just something that I wanted to keep with."

Morris and WSU beat out the likes of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, as well as several other big name schools for Ward.

It’s not super surprising though, since Cameron thrived in Morris’ offense and won the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman at the FCS level, in the spring of 2021.

In that shortened six game season, he put up 2,260 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. In 13 games this year he had 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions while averaging a staggering 357.5 passing yards per contest.

To put it mildly, Morris’ offense with Ward at the helm will be throwing... a lot.

"He fits the offense to the quarterback’s style," said Ward of Morris. "He doesn’t want to overcoach quarterbacks. He coaches them to their strong suits. I like the offense that he has because it’s a true progression offense. From left to right or right to left, it’s not just a pick a side, either chuck the ball or run. The offense is a quarterback led offense."

And Ward has no problem leading, obviously. Both in terms of performance and his personality.

"I’d say a character," said Ward when asked to describe his personality. "I love cracking jokes with the teammates in the locker room. I love them to just know my personality. It’s not all serious every time. It’s just about having fun, on the field and off the field, but when it’s time to strap on the pads and buckle down, it’s time to get serious."

In just three years, Ward and his wise cracks have gone from one scholarship offer, to dominating the FCS, to most likely becoming the starting quarterback at a Power Five program.

How’s he done it?

Well, his advice is simple.