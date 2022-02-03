WSU wide receiver Joey Hobert enters the transfer portal

Hobert was expected to start next season for the Cougs.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) has, most likely, lost another weapon for next season.

Sophomore wide receiver Joey Hobert has entered the transfer portal. He entered on Feb. 2, 2022, which is also National Signing Day. Hobert was expected to start next season after backing up the now graduated Travell Harris last year.

Hobert was constantly praised by the staff and was repeatedly named a standout freshman two seasons ago. He carved out more of a role on WSU this year as he had 15 receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown. He also made a name on special teams, blocking two punts against Arizona, one of which resulted in a safety.

The news is especially shocking since Hobert was named to WSU's football leadership council on Jan. 31, 2022, just two days before he put his name into the portal. The council is voted on by teammates.

Hobert is still listed on WSU's roster online and does have the option to return to WSU, even though he has put his name in the portal. However, that is not normally what happens when a player announces their intention to transfer. Hobert has yet to comment publicly on why he decided to put his name into the portal.