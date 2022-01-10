WSU lands Incarnate Word transfer QB Cameron Ward

Ward, an FCS All-American, threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign with the Cardinals.

PULLMAN, Wash. — With the departure of Jayden de Laura, Washington State had an obvious hole to fill at the quarterback position. The Cougs have filled that hole by landing one of the top transfers in the country in former Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward.

Ward threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in his sophomore season in San Antonio. His 47 touchdown passes were the most of any quarterback in the FCS. Ward also ran for 327 yards and found the end zone once.

247Sports ranked Ward as the ninth-best prospect in the transfer portal and third-best quarterback.

This marks a big recruiting win for Jake Dickert that seemed destined to happen. Shortly after Washington State’s loss to Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl, Ward tweeted that he received an offer from WSU.

It’s a fit that made sense for both parties as Washington State hired former Incarnate Word head coach Eric Morris for the offensive coordinator position in early December.

Top floor, didn’t take the elevator I climbed my way up!!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Vkbdp3NxfI — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) January 11, 2022

However, the transfer quarterback will have big shoes to fill in de Laura, who finished atop the Pac-12 Conference with 2,757 passing yards and 23 passing touchdowns. De Laura’s performance last season earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year award.