WSU announces full capacity for football games next season

The Cougars will have seven home football games next year.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced Tuesday that home football games this coming season will be at 100% capacity, beginning with their first game of the season on Sept. 4 against Utah State.

WSU's football games last season had no fans in attendance and their spring game, due to increasing Covid rates in Whitman County at the time, also did not have any fans.

Group tickets go on sale for football games beginning July 12, single-game presale tickets go on sale for Cougar Athletic Fund members and current football season ticket holders on July 19, and single-game general public tickets go on sale July 26.

WSU will have seven home games this season. Those games are:

Utah State- Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

Portland State- Sept. 11, 3 p.m.

USC- Sept. 18, 12:30 p.m.

Oregon State- Oct. 9, TBD

Stanford- Oct. 16, TBD

BYU- Oct. 23, TBD